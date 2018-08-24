Breaking barriers: Japan gets 1st woman fighter pilot

international

First Lieutenant Misa Matsushima, 26, of Japan Air Self Defence Force, finished her training yesterday to fly F-15s and will officially be named a fighter pilot on Friday

First Lt Misa Matsushima of Japan Air Self Defence Force. Pic/AFP

Japan will shortly have its first female fighter pilot, the military said yesterday, with the "Top Gun" inspired officer vowing to blaze a trail in the sky for other women. First Lieutenant Misa Matsushima, 26, of Japan Air Self Defence Force, finished her training yesterday to fly F-15s and will officially be named a fighter pilot on Friday.

"Ever since I saw the movie 'Top Gun' when I was in primary school, I have always admired fighter jet pilots," she said. The air force decided in 1993 to open all positions to women, except for pilots of fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft. But the limit was lifted in 2015.

2.28 lakh No. of troops Japan has

6.4 Percentage of women in the troops

