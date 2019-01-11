Breaking: Fire breaks out in a plastic factory in Kandivali

Jan 11, 2019, 16:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As per reports. the fire has erupted in Government Industrial Estate in Charkop area.

Breaking: Fire breaks out in a plastic factory in Kandivali
Representational pic

A fire erupted in a plastic factory in Kandivali on Friday afternoon. Five fire tenders and water tankers have been rushed to the spot.

As per reports, the fire has erupted in Government Industrial Estate in Charkop area. The cause of the fire is not known yet. 

More details are awaited. 

Tags

kandivlicharkopmumbai

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Massive Fire breaks out at Andheri: Eight dead including a six-month-old baby, 146 injured

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK