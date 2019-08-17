Fire breaks out on first, second floor of AIIMS Hospital in Delhi

national

Firefighters have rushed to the spot for rescue operations

Fire broke out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Pic/ANI

A fire broke out on the first and second floor of AIIMS(All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital in Delhi. As of now, no casualties have been reported. Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from the top of the premier health institute.

Delhi: A fire has broken out on the first and second floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Fire brigade present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/fGviqqI76X — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Several fire tenders have rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The emergency lab at AIIMS has been shut after a fire broke out near the emergency ward.

Delhi: 22 fire tenders rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences; emergency lab at AIIMS has been shut after a fire broke out near the emergency ward https://t.co/GH89IkDn00 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019



A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of a fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 pm and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

More details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)

