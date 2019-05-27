BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal
The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground
West Bengal: A BJP worker was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants late night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground.
West Bengal: A BJP worker, Chandan Shaw, was shot dead by unidentified assailants late last night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. Security forces have been deployed in the area. Investigation has started.— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019
One more BJP worker Chandan Shaw, was shot dead by unidentified assailants late last night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Why no one questioning @MamataOfficial for worst situation of law & order ?— Sumit Katiyar (@iSKatiyar) May 27, 2019
BJP leader killed in Amethi, BJP leaders attacked in MP.— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 27, 2019
Now BJP worker Chandan Shaw killed by TMC Terrorists in Batrackpore, where BJP won.
Everywhere BJP leaders and workers are being attacked for winning elections democratically.
But according to Liberals- Modi is Fascist pic.twitter.com/GLOSHPjRFw
A BJP worker Chandan Shaw was shot dead in Bengal. #OmShanthi— Pawankumar S Ladwa (@pawanladwa) May 27, 2019
1st Amethi, then in Maharashtra & now in Bengal.@BJP4India @prashantladhwa @BJP4Karnataka @BJPKarITCell @BJPLive @KartikLadawa #JaiHind
Adequate security forces have been deployed in the area. Further investigation is underway
