BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal

crime

The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Ankur Singh

West Bengal: A BJP worker was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants late night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground.

West Bengal: A BJP worker, Chandan Shaw, was shot dead by unidentified assailants late last night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. Security forces have been deployed in the area. Investigation has started. — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

One more BJP worker Chandan Shaw, was shot dead by unidentified assailants late last night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Why no one questioning @MamataOfficial for worst situation of law & order ? — Sumit Katiyar (@iSKatiyar) May 27, 2019

BJP leader killed in Amethi, BJP leaders attacked in MP.



Now BJP worker Chandan Shaw killed by TMC Terrorists in Batrackpore, where BJP won.



Everywhere BJP leaders and workers are being attacked for winning elections democratically.



But according to Liberals- Modi is Fascist pic.twitter.com/GLOSHPjRFw — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 27, 2019

Adequate security forces have been deployed in the area. Further investigation is underway

