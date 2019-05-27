BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal

Updated: May 27, 2019, 11:14 IST | mid-day online desk

The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Ankur Singh

West Bengal: A BJP worker was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants late night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground.

Adequate security forces have been deployed in the area. Further investigation is underway

