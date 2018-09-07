Breaking the literary ceiling

things-to-do

A reading of Shakespeare's works by women aims to write a new chapter

In a twist of sorts, a new session dedicated to the works of William Shakespeare hopes to break stereotypes. At this reading, famous monologues, predominantly written by the bard for male characters and actors, will be read by women to put literature into perspective. Fans of the English literary icon can come together to help put female voices in the forefront; in contrast to the Elizabethan era when they (women in theatre) were not given importance or roles of relevance.



Gurleen Judge

This could be an ideal opportunity for theatre lovers to see how one can broaden the horizons for casting choices in Shakespeare's works. Designed and curated by Gurleen Judge who is the current artist in residence at the studio, this session will feature Padma Damodaran, Paulomi Ghosh, Rashmi Ramesh, and Sanjukta Wagh.

ON September 9, 7 pm to 8.30 pm

AT Studio Tamaasha, 76, Bungalow Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West

CALL 9004609272





