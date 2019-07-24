Breaking the taboo

things-to-do

We live in a world where images of women are airbrushed and photoshopped, but the internal mechanism of our bodies remains largely glossed over. Hoping to stem this tide, Myna Mahila Foundation is a social enterprise that aims to create awareness about menstrual hygiene among women in Mumbai's slums.

This Saturday, they will conduct Myna Speaks, a conference to stimulate dialogue around menstruation. Founder Suhani Jalota, who is also listed in Forbes 30 under 30, tells us, "The statistics about women not using pads in India are often skewed. We need better data to back claims. This conference is about se­tting the right stage wi­th relevant stakeholders." Speakers will include Nicola Brentnall, chief executive of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and actor Taapsee Pannu. The event is open to the public.

On July 17, 9 am onwards

AT Trident Oberoi Hotel, Marine Drive Road, Nariman Point.

Call 8108695155

