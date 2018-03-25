Breast cancer awareness rally flagged out in Mumbai

The rally was flagged off from Worli's National Sports Club of India and it will conclude at Lavasa in Maharashtra

In a bid to spread awareness on breast cancer, an all-women car rally was flagged off from Mumbai on Sunday.

The rally was focused on spreading awareness on women safety and women empowerment.

The rally was flagged off from Worli's National Sports Club of India and it will conclude at Lavasa in Maharashtra.

According to a data published by The Pink Initiative, breast cancer accounts for 25% to 32% of all cancers among women in every major city across the country.

It implies that one fourth of all female cancer cases are breast cancers.