Brendon McCullum recalls his 158 - Indian T20 league's first ever century

Brendon McCullum was perhaps the first international captain to have his team take a no-sledging pledge, something which is as welcome as rain on the hottest of summer days



Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum has a few firsts to his credit and that includes the first every century of the tournament, which he hit in inaugural match of the League that's now into its 11th season. He was perhaps the first international captain to have his team take a no-sledging pledge, something which is as welcome as rain on the hottest of summer days. Ironically he's now in the team Bangalore that he hammered to bits in the opening match of the first season and is playing under a new-age captain who believes in giving back more than he gets.

Speaking of his knock back in 2008, McCullum, now playing the role of the Bangalore opener, said: "That 158 (for Kolkata), it's not normal to do that. For the first few years it took me a while to deal with the expectation of that, not just from other people but myself as well. Once you realise that that's one of those days that does not come around very often, you bank the experience of it, bank the good feelings you got from it." McCullum then dwelt on the Kiwis changing their style of playing cricket because it was the right thing to do. He did it make it clear though it was not the way he started.

"Certainly not righteous about it (being nice on the field). Early on in my career I was definitely (not nice). I think you have a different perspective on it sooner than later. I'm very fortunate I had longevity so I was able to come out the other side and actually realise that both teams are trying to win. But you can actually act in a decent manner as well."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates