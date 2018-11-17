Bret Michaels discharged from hospital after surgery

hollywood

Bret Michaels has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery for kidney stones

Bret Michaels. Pic: Bret Michaels's official Instagram account

Rocker Bret Michaels has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery for kidney stones. The Poison frontman postponed his show in Greeneville, Tennessee last weekend after revealing that he was suffering from the ailment, but he has since been successfully treated and was discharged from doctors' care on November 14, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"(It) was painful, but worth it. I'm not 100 per cent, but I will be soon. The staff and doctors were incredible. Your well wishes and prayers helped as kidney stones are one of the most painful things to experience," he posted on his website. Michaels has yet to confirm when he will return to the stage, but he has a private gig in Arizona listed on his official site for Saturday before his next official tour stop in Louisiana on November 24. His axed show in Greeneville is expected to be rescheduled in the near future.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever