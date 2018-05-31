Brett Lee bats to make hearing screening compulsory for newborns in India

Wearing a different hat, former Australia cricketer Brett Lee yesterday said "everybody deserves to hear the sounds of life", and urged the Indian government to make hearing screening for newborn babies mandatory



Brett Lee with kids who underwent hearing implant surgery recently

Wearing a different hat, former Australia cricketer Brett Lee yesterday said "everybody deserves to hear the sounds of life", and urged the Indian government to make hearing screening for newborn babies mandatory. The fast bowler, who is now Cochlear's Global Hearing Ambassador, was in the city's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to raise awareness about Universal Newborn Hearing Screening (UNHS).

Lee is actively involved in raising awareness about hearing screening for newborn babies, more so after his son Preston suffered a temporary hearing loss some time ago. Lee said raising awareness for hearing impairment resonates with him. "My son had a fall when he was about five years old. Most of his hearing in the right ear disappeared. We had a hearing test and his range went from the normal range right down to the bottom of the lower rank."

