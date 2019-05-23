Brett Lee considers Jasprit Bumrah as one of the top World Cup quicks

cricket

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has said India's Jasprit Bumrah is surely amongst the top 3 fast bowlers in the world right now

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has picked India's Jasprit Bumrah as one of his top three fast bowlers for the upcoming World Cup, beginning in the United Kingdom on May 30.

"What a wonderful bowler," said Lee of Bumrah, who has taken 85 wickets in 49 one-day internationals.

"He's got a good record, wonderful yorker, good pace," added the Australian, a member of the 2003 World Cup winning side.

Besides Bumrah, Lee picked compatriots Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummings as the other two fast bowlers who will do well at the quadrennial tournament.

"You'd have to stick with Mitchell Starc," Lee told cricket.com.au. Starc, a left-armer, had suffered a chest injury last February and is nearing peak fitness.

"He's still got that quality. When that pace is up he's hard to go past," Lee said of Starc, who was the 2015 Player of the Tournament for his 22 wickets at 10 runs apiece.

Heaping praise on Cummins, Lee said, "Pat Cummins: pace, accuracy, variations. He can do it all."

In six matches this year, Cummins has taken 17 wickets at just 14.29.

Earlier, former Australian player Andy Bichel praised the Indian pace attack. He said, "India have got a beautiful attack. Bhuvi, Bumrah and Shami are three world-class bowlers, especially Bumrah," said Bichel.

"The question is, can Bumrah maintain his sensational [IPL] form? He has to be rested at some point before the big dance on July 14 [World Cup final]. Bhuvi is priceless in these [English] conditions, swinging the ball both ways. Shami is someone who has really surprised me with his ability to keep going, bowling at 140kmph. It's going to be crucial to keep them together and ensure that they are fit enough on the day of the final," Bichel said on the sidelines of a promotional event.

