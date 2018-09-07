Brett Lee: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan key to India's success at Asia Cup

cricket

Brett Lee, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Australian pace great Brett Lee has predicted that stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy Shikhar Dhawan will be the key to India's prospects when they begin their title defence at the Asia Cup, starting September 15 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I believe Rohit Sharma will get the best out of himself and also the team because he has been given that extra bit of responsibility to lead the Indian side for the Asia Cup.

"We know that the great Virat Kohli is being rested for the tournament, so that allows Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit to be pushed up," Lee was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

