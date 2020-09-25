Brett Lee tried desperately to revive Dean Jones in Mumbai hotel lobby: Report

When former Australia batsman Dean Jones collapsed in the lobby of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday, his fellow Aussie and former Test speedster Brett Lee desperately tried to revive him, according to a newspaper report in Australia. Jones, 59, died of a "sudden cardiac arrest", according to a statement from STAR India, with which he was working as a commentator for the Indian Premier League. "Daily Mail Australia understands Jones collapsed in the lobby of the hotel as he entered with former fast bowler Brett Lee, who desperately tried to revive him with CPR," wrote the newspaper on its website.

"According to close friends, Jones went for a run on Thursday morning before suffering the heart attack at lunchtime," it said. Earlier in the day, STAR India confirmed the news of Jones's passing away. "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," STAR India said in a statement. "We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements."

Jones played 52 Tests for Australia, amassing 3,631 runs at 46.55 with 11 centuries and 14 fifties. In 164 ODIs, he scored 6,068 runs at 44.61 with seven tons and 46 fifties. STAR India said that Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game who associated himself with cricket development across South Asia.

Also Read: Dean Jones (March 1961-September 2020): He was quick all the way!

"He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at STAR and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the statement said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever