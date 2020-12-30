Brexit ends Britons' right to live, work in EU

So far, the large majority of British and EU citizens have not felt the realities of Brexit. Though the UK left the European Union on Jan. 31, it follows the bloc's rules until the end of 2020 as part of a transition period to the new economic ties. That's all set to change.

What's changing?

Under the divorce deal agreed by the two sides on Dec. 24, the roughly 1 million British citizens who are legal residents in the EU will have broadly the same rights as they have now. The same applies to over 3 million EU citizens living in the UK.

But British citizens will no longer have the automatic right to live and work in the EU, and vice versa. People who want to cross the border to settle will have to follow immigration rules and need qualifications that are recognised.

A British graduate won't be able to walk up to a shop/bar in EU nations and ask for a job anymore without a visa. The same applies for European graduates. Larger businesses will also find it far more difficult and costly to hire people from the other side.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever