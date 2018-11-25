Brexit: European leaders resolve dispute over Gibraltar

international

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker. Pic/AFP

European leaders resolved a last-minute dispute over the future of Gibraltar on Saturday, clearing the way for a summit to approve the Brexit deal.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez withdrew a threat to boycott Sunday's European Council just hours before Britain's Theresa May was due in Brussels. The British premier plans to meet EU leaders Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk, even though diplomats say the agreement is ready for EU leaders to approve.

Ahead of her arrival, diplomats had scrambled for an unexpected intense final round of discussion, after Spain insisted on keeping a veto over future changes to EU ties with Gibraltar.Then Britain issued a statement saying it would continue bilateral talks with Spain after Brexit on March 29, and Sanchez relented.

