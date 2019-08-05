Brexit The Uncivil War Movie Review: Benedict Cumberbatch doesn't shock you

hollywood

Benedict Cumberbatch, the guy who made Sherlock Holmes stories a tad more amazing, takes the entire control of this political drama, Brexit: The Uncivil War.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings in Brexit: The Uncivil War/picture courtesy: Zee Cafe's Instagram account

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Biography, Drama, History

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Sarah Belcher, Malcolm Freeman

Director: Toby Haynes

The very first thing that I noticed when I first saw the trailer of this TV film was Benedict Cumberbatch. The political drama coupled with the fact that it had our favourite Sherlock Holmes in it was what entered it into our to-watch list.

Brexit: The Uncivil War takes place during the 2016 elections of the European Union shares the story of how a team tries to control the audience and take public voters and their political agendas into consideration to make a full-proof poll campaign. This is where a group of political lobbyists uses an intelligent man's (Dominic Cummings') idea to run a campaign.

Dominic Cummings is the visionary architect of a political campaign which he wants to act as an insurgence of Europe. Money is one thing but data is power, and that's what Dominic cracks way before starting the campaign. Personal information is gathered and used for marketing purposes and to win something big. During the elections, everyone knows who won, but no one knows how.

Watch Brexit: The Uncivil War trailer:

The film starts with a classic scene that leads to a meeting with Dominic Cummings for a campaign. You just can't help but imagine Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes, but here the always hyper and not-so-calm detective is a composed campaign leader. From focus group studies to group discussions, Dominic does it all to get to the root of their message for the campaign. But what he wants is to tap into the wells of resentment and make it something more for Europe. The only focus is to take control and build a digital system to understand the voters. Brexit: The Uncivil War is all about the matrix of politics.

The entire courtroom drama will remind you of Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before the US government. Dominic Cummings and Mark Zuckerberg have one thing in common - both are socially awkward.

The ultimate story here is not really 'Leave vs Remain', but the fight between both the camps and its attempt to show the misguided belief of 'true facts.' Toby Haynes directed TV movie Brexit: The Uncivil War airs as part of BBC First on Zee Cafe. Catch it on August 5 at 10 PM.

