Brexit timetable rejected, Boris Johnson eyes snap polls

A video grab shows Boris Johnson as he speaks during Prime Minister's Question time in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to push for a general election if the European Union (EU) offers a three-month extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline, after MPs rejected his fast-track timetable for the passage of the EU Withdrawal Bill in the UK Parliament.

Following a dramatic night in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Johnson won support for his Brexit Bill 322 versus 299 as Opposition Labour MPs rebelled to back it but lost the crucial linked motion that was intended to speed up the bill's passage in time to meet the month-end deadline.

"I must express my disappointment that the House has voted for delay rather than a timetable that would have guaranteed the UK could leave on 31 October with a deal. We now face further uncertainty," Johnson told the Commons at the end of the two votes as he 'paused' the Bill in its tracks.

It then shifted focus to the EU, which has been deliberating with the remaining 27 member countries of the economic bloc on whether to offer Britain another deadline extension. "Until the EU have reached a decision we will pause this legislation," Johnson declared. Downing Street indicated on Wednesday that the PM's focus would now be on a general election, something Johnson himself had spoken of during a parliamentary debate on his Brexit Bill earlier on Tuesday.

27

No. of countries with which EU is discussing UK's position

Jan 31

Date till when UK has sought a Brexit delay

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates