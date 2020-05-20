Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox call it quits after 10 years

Actors Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage. According to reports, Green, 46, on Monday announced the news during an episode of his podcast With Brian Austin Green where he emotionally opened up about the break-up with Fox. The Beverly Hills 90210 star revealed that they simply grew distant at the end of last year while Fox was away shooting a film.

Green recalled Fox's conversation after she returned from filming, "She said, 'I realised when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me'." Though feeling "shocked" and "upset" at first, Green admitted that he couldn't be upset with her for being honest.

He said, "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me."

The Impact Point star shared that they intend to "still do family vacations and make that a focus for the kids."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever