Brian Condenanza Speaks About How He Balances His Personal And Professional Life

Success comes to those who have the fire in their belly and the attitude of never giving up. In simple words, success is a desire to achieve the impossible. An example of this is Brian Condenanza, a young successful entrepreneur in the field of technology. He has a wide knowledge of AI and blockchain and having worked with many renowned blockchain firms, he is currently the CTO of Bidao, a startup in decentralized finance.

He loves to surround himself with entrepreneurs and business minds because entrepreneurship has been innate in him. Besides this, Brian was also invited to deliver a TEDx speech in Switzerland last year where he shared his thoughts about the future of technology and the importance of blockchain in the future.



At the age of 16, he started working. At the initial stage, Condenanza faced a lot of challenges out of which the most important was time management. He believes that managing time and getting things done according to the priority is really important. Moreover, consistency and discipline are also important in his work life which is a reason behind his growth as an entrepreneur.

Working effectively and efficiently, this young man has made a habit to give time to himself and his body. Speaking about mental health, he says, “I see mental health as something really important, and I am so glad that this generation is talking more about it and all the different discoveries in the field. I think that both physical and mental health should be a priority in everyone’s life, at least in your top three.”



“Every entrepreneur has an emotional struggle and every individual has a different way to deal with it. There are common ups and downs but I never emotionally struggled for it. Work is work. I see many entrepreneurs dealing with emotional struggles because of the activity but to me, it just works. Work isn’t my main priority, even when I am a very focused and responsible person; I am all about people. To me, it is always God, my family, my friends, my health and then maybe business. It barely makes the list to me” said Brian. Striking a perfect balance between his professional life and personal life, Brian Condenanza is a smart worker who has his priorities set in life and is an apt example of an influential leader in today’s time.

