21 Bridges social potency points to the film's rich and layered social commentary, much of it focused on the sometimes-thin line that exists between cop and perpetrator, and all brought to life by characters with surprising nuances. Andre Russo, the producer of the film begins his unstoppable pursuit in full hunter mode, but as he draws closer to his prey and begins to understand the context of their actions, he undergoes a fascinating evolution. The movie is set to release to Indian audiences on 22nd November 2019.

Beyond the action, the filmmakers were eager to explore the complexities of the cops and those they're hunting. Notes director Brian Kirk: "I have an abiding fascination with manhunt movies and the moral journeys they present. This is a thriller with the energy of a massive chase. There is a conceptual purity, visceral realism and heightened scale and spectacle that comes with the idea of locking down Manhattan overnight. It's almost like a military invasion. It has an archetypal clarity you associate with classic myths and with the tradition of New York crime movies. 21 BRIDGES is a modern story that exists within that tradition."

As Joe Russo points out, 21 Bridges fits very well in his and Anthony's creative wheelhouse. "We grew up on genre films, especially elevated genre pictures with a particularly sophisticated execution of that type of material," he explains. "Brian Kirk was someone at the top of our list of artists we wanted to work with. He understands the film's themes and twists and turns, as well as the social potency of some of the issues it examines."

Catch the movie 21 Bridges in cinemas near you on 22nd November 2019.

