Brian Lara denies testing positive for COVID-19, shares Instagram post

Brian Lara, former West Indies captain, has taken to social media to deny rumours about him testing positive for coronavirus, saying it was a "false" information.

There were rumours making rounds on social media with many posts stating that the legendary West Indies batsman was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, Brian Lara took to Instagram in order to clarify that he did get tested for the coronavirus and the result came out negative.

Brian Lara further asked people not to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a tool in order to spread negativity.

"Hi everyone, I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, but it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the COVID situation," Lara said in an Instagram post.

"While you haven't personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle. This virus isn't something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable COVID 19 is going nowhere in the near future," he added.

Over 7 lakh people across the world have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League 2020 season which was earlier scheduled to take place in March this year has now been scheduled for September 19th with the final to be played on November 8. Most cricketers, who have been out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic, have shown their keen interest to get back on to the cricket field. The IPL 2020 tournament will take plAce in UAE.

Inputs from IANS

