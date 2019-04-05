Brian Lara: Once in knock-outs, WI can beat any team

cricket

However, the former West Indies skipper Brian Lara felt a lot depends on which players wear the Windies cap for the May 30-July 14 mega event in England

If West Indies make it to the knockout stage of the World Cup, their opponents had better watch out, warned legendary Caribbean batsman Brian Lara. However, the former Windies skipper felt a lot depends on which players wear the Windies cap for the May 30-July 14 mega event in England.

"Once they [WI] are in the knock-outs, they can beat any team. We have seen that in the past. We have [Chris] Gayle, Sunil Narine, [Andre] Russell, [Dwayne] Bravo all playing the IPL, but I am not sure whom they [WI selectors] are going to pick," Lara, 49, said during the launch of cricket.com website at a city hotel yesterday.

Lara is sure aware how the West Indies team, which he was a part of in the 1996 World Cup with Richie Richardson as captain, lost to India and Kenya in the early stage, but when it came to the quarter-finals against South Africa at Karachi, he scored 111 to help West Indies post 264-8 following which the spin of Roger Harper and Jimmy Adams dismissed SA for 245.

The semi-final against Australia was clinched by Mark Taylor & Co, but it was a hard-earned victory, achieved in the final over. West Indies' recent 2-0 Test series win over England and ending the ODI series 2-2 against the Englishmen notwithstanding, the batting great called for more consistency. "I am happy that we have made that little progress since we came here [in India where WI lost the Test and limited overs series] last October. The West Indies have match-winners, but that's not enough in English conditions and win the World Cup. We need a team that is consistent," said Lara.

