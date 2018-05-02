Brian Lara trivia: He dated a lingerie model, worked in marketing, is a golf champion
Former West Indies left-handed batsman and captain Brian Lara celebrates his birthday today. We take a look at some interesting, lesser-known facts about 'The Prince of Port of Spain'
Brian Lara with his partner Jamey Bowers in Sydney on Monday. Pic/ Getty Images
- Brian Lara set a record for the highest individual score (501) in first-class cricket.
- Brian Lara had set the highest test individual score of 375 against England in 1994 which was broken by Matthew Hayden’s 380 in 2003. 6 months later, Lara reset the record with his epic 400* against the same team - England at the same ground - St. John's, again.
- Brian Lara scored 18 runs in his last ODI game in the World Cup 2007.
- Brian Lara’s highest ODI score is 169 against Sri Lanka in 1995.
- Brian Lara is the sixth highest international test run scorer with 11,953 runs.
- In 1987, Lara scored a record-breaking 498 runs in the West Indies Youth Championships.
- Brian Lara is the only player to score both 2 Test triple centuries and 2 career quadruple centuries.
- Brian Lara is also a golf player and has won titles in golf tournaments in the Caribbean.
- Brian Lara has also taken 4 wickets in ODI's with his right-arm leg-break spin bowling.
- According to Sri Lanka's Muralitharan, one of the best bowlers in cricket, Brian Lara is the hardest player to bowl to.
- Brian Lara got his first job in the marketing department at Angostura Ltd.
- Brian Lara is currently dating former Miss Scotland Jamey Bowers. He previously dated British lingerie model Lynnsey Ward.
- Brian Lara along with Trinidadian journalist and model Leasel Rovedas have two daughters - Sydney and Tyla.
- His father died of a heart attack in 1989 and mother succumbed to cancer in 2002.
Brian Lara with Leasel Rovedas. Photo: Suman Chatterjee