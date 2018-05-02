Brian Lara trivia: He dated a lingerie model, worked in marketing, is a golf champion

Former West Indies left-handed batsman and captain Brian Lara celebrates his birthday today. We take a look at some interesting, lesser-known facts about 'The Prince of Port of Spain'



Brian Lara with his partner Jamey Bowers in Sydney on Monday. Pic/ Getty Images

Former West Indies left-handed batsman and captain Brian Lara celebrates his birthday today. We take a look at some interesting, lesser-known facts about 'The Prince of Port of Spain'.

Brian Lara set a record for the highest individual score (501) in first-class cricket.

Brian Lara had set the highest test individual score of 375 against England in 1994 which was broken by Matthew Hayden’s 380 in 2003. 6 months later, Lara reset the record with his epic 400* against the same team - England at the same ground - St. John's, again.

Brian Lara scored 18 runs in his last ODI game in the World Cup 2007.

Brian Lara’s highest ODI score is 169 against Sri Lanka in 1995.

Brian Lara is the sixth highest international test run scorer with 11,953 runs.

In 1987, Lara scored a record-breaking 498 runs in the West Indies Youth Championships.

Brian Lara is the only player to score both 2 Test triple centuries and 2 career quadruple centuries.

Brian Lara is also a golf player and has won titles in golf tournaments in the Caribbean.

Brian Lara has also taken 4 wickets in ODI's with his right-arm leg-break spin bowling.

According to Sri Lanka's Muralitharan, one of the best bowlers in cricket, Brian Lara is the hardest player to bowl to.

Brian Lara got his first job in the marketing department at Angostura Ltd.

Brian Lara is currently dating former Miss Scotland Jamey Bowers. He previously dated British lingerie model Lynnsey Ward.

Brian Lara along with Trinidadian journalist and model Leasel Rovedas have two daughters - Sydney and Tyla.

His father died of a heart attack in 1989 and mother succumbed to cancer in 2002.



Brian Lara with Leasel Rovedas. Photo: Suman Chatterjee