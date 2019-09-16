Brian Lara turns cameraman in Bandra, clicks picture of photographer

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara was recently spotted in Mumbai. While there is no news on the reason for his arrival, the former Windies cricketer seemed to be in quite a jolly mood.

When mid-day photographer Bipin Kokate approached the West Indies cricket great in the Western suburbs of Bandra for a picture, he was in for a surprise. Brian Lara went on to tell the lensman, "You clicked my pictures, I will click yours too." Brian Lara then turned his mobile towards the cameraman and took a snapshot of him.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10409774">Which knock of Brian Lara would you rate the greatest in Tests?</a>

Brian Lara is known as one of West Indies finest cricketers of all time and one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game. Lara has many cricket records to his name including the highest ever individual score in Tests (400*) as well as the highest individual score in first-class cricket (501*).

In all, Brian Lara has played a total of 131 Tests with 11,953 runs to his name. Lara also played 299 ODIs and has scored a total of 10,405 runs. Brian Lara's highest ODI score is 169.

Brian Lara has scored 34 Test hundreds and 48 fifties. In ODIs, Lara has 19 centuries and 63 fifties to his name.

