Bribery Case: CBI officer drags names of NSA Doval, minister and CVC

Senior officer M K Sinha says alleged attempts were made to interfere in the investigation against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana

M K Sinha and Rakesh Asthana

The internecine feud in the CBI turned murkier on Monday with a senior officer M K Sinha dragging the names of National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval Union Minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC K V Chowdhury over alleged attempts to interfere in the investigation against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with his boss.

K V Chowdhury did not respond to queries when his reaction was sought while Doval, the NSA, was not immediately available for comments. An official in the minister's office said he was not aware of the matter. Sinha, who was probing the FIR against Asthana, and important cases like the PNB scam involving Nirav Modi, made a litany of sensational allegations in his petition before the Supreme Court that sought urgent hearing for quashing his transfer to Nagpur. Advocate Sunil Fernandes, appearing for Sinha, informed a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that his client has "got some shocking revelations" in his petition and sought urgent listing and hearing on Tuesday along with the plea of CBI Director Alok Verma.

"Nothing shocks us," the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, shot back, as it ruled out urgent hearing and asked Fernandes to be present in the court when it will hear Verma's plea challenging the government's decision to divest him of duties and sending him on leave.

Sinha claimed that as a result of his transfer to Nagpur he has been taken out of the probe team investigating the FIR against Asthana. "The transfer is arbitrary, motivated and malafide, and was made solely with the purpose and intent to victimise the officer as the investigation revealed cogent evidence against certain powerful persons," he alleged.

In his 34-page petition, Sinha, a 2000 batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, alleged that the CBI director briefed Doval on October 17 about registration of a case against Asthana. "Subsequently on the same night, it was informed that the NSA has informed Asthana about registration of the FIR. Asthana reportedly made a request to the NSA that he should not be arrested," the petition said.

