Bride, asked to change wedding venue, tweets Ram Nath Kovind for help

Kochi: Organising a wedding can be so stressful! One would rush ahead of time to make everything to look perfect for the big day. What if someone asks to change one of the key elements of the wedding just two days before the D-day? This bride from the US had to suffer a nightmare when she was asked to changed the venue just two days before her wedding and she took to Twitter and asked President Ram Nath Kovind to help her.

The bride, Ashley Hall, had planned her wedding to be held in Hotel Taj Vivanta in Kochi on Tuesday but she was asked to change the venue on Sunday as a security arrangement for President Kovind to stay at the hotel. Disappointed, Hall asked help from the Rashtrapati Bhavan itself. Here’s how it all began.

Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India.



Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding.



Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding. — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 4, 2020

The President was to arrive at the navy port on Monday afternoon. Thus to avoid inconvenience and to keep up with the security protocol, the wedding party was asked to move their venue to a different location. In a last-ditch effort, Hall tweeted tagging the President’s office on January 5 hoping for some help on the issue.

Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours? https://t.co/0S5y9az9Hk — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

Hall did not receive any reply on her tweet, but from her next tweet, it was understood that she did receive help from the President’s office. According to the security officials, the President was to check out from the hotel on Tuesday morning, thus avoid any hindrance to the wedding.The President’s office also sent their best wishes to Hall on her big day!

We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 5, 2020

Isn’t this a thoughtful gesture?

