Bride calls off wedding after fiance rants about her expensive wedding dress on the internet

A woman dreams about her wedding dress ever since she is a child. It's the one day that she will remember for the rest of her life.

However, when a Canadian woman bought herself the most extravagant wedding dress, her to-be-husband was not very thrilled with the idea.

The to-be-groom named Josh lamented over the internet and asked people if he was an 'a-hole' for telling his bride that her choice of dress was too extravagant.

In a Reddit post, he wrote, "We jointly put aside 10k each for the wedding, everything is paid and we have 6k leftover which I think could go towards the honeymoon on top of the honeymoon fund we already had. We aren't the extravagant type at all, then comes the time for Emma to pick her dress. I know everything is more expensive when it has the term wedding attached to it what I wasn't expecting was a $950 dress plus $120 veil!"

He went on to add that he would use the same tuxedo which his father wore at his wedding and wanted his bride, Emma, to wear her mother's wedding dress. He also said that he looked for wedding dresses online and found out that the dress Emma wanted was available for a cheaper price.

"It's a dress! there are identical ones online at a fraction of the cost. I thought she would be ecstatic to learn there are identical dresses for a fraction of the cost but she was really angry and upset," he said.

However, things took a turn when Josh's to-be-bride saw the post and was left fuming. She was agitated because Josh opened their personal matter to strangers. She also added that if he wanted her to 'cheap out' on the dress, she would really consider if they were a good match.

Later, Josh put up another post informing the users that Emma decided to call off the wedding.

While some Redditors were on Emma's side, some responded saying that there was nothing wrong with Josh's premise.

