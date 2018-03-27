Bride rides horse as pre-wedding ritual in Rajasthan

It was a rare sight for the people of Nawalgarh in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district as they witnessed a bride riding a horse to mark the pre-wedding ritual of 'Bandori'



It was a rare sight for the people of Nawalgarh in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district as they witnessed a bride riding a horse to mark the pre-wedding ritual of 'Bandori'. The bride, Neha Khichar, is an IIT graduate and currently working as an officer with Indian Oil at Mathura refinery.

Ahead of her wedding, Neha's family made her do the Bandori ritual like a groom, to convey the message of equality betwen the genders. "With this initiative, we want to convey the message that girls and boys should not be differentiated. Like a groom is made to sit on a horse for Bandori, we are making the bride do the ritual," said Neha's sister to ANI.

"My family wants to send a message that one should never differentiate between daughters and sons and should provide them with equal opportunities," Neha told ANI.

