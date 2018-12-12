Bride-to-be Saina Nehwal celebrates 8 million followers with a hot photo

badminton

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal posted this picture on Twitter yesterday and wrote: "Thank u so much for all the love and support... My 8 million fans family #8millionfollowers."

Saina Nehwal

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal posted this picture on Twitter yesterday and wrote: "Thank u so much for all the love and support... My 8 million fans family #8millionfollowers."

Thank u so much for all the love and support ððð¸ð¸... My 8 million fans family ð #8millionfollowers âºï¸ pic.twitter.com/sMpwWWVTfx — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 11, 2018

Saina Nehwal is an Indian professional badminton singles player. A former world no. 1, she has won over 23 international titles, which include ten Superseries titles. Although Saina Nehwal reached the world's 2nd in the 2009, it was only in 2015 that she was able to attain the world no. 1 ranking, thereby becoming the only female player from India and overall the second Indian player – after Prakash Padukone – to achieve this feat. Saina Nehwal has represented India three times in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in her second appearance.

Saina Nehwal is set to get married to fellow Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap on December 16, 2018. The couple has been dating since the last few years.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates