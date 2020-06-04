Bridge divides, don't create new ones in these times

Though the commissioner ordered that the barricades be removed, mid-day found they were still there on Tuesday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

It is friction and faction at a time when we can ill afford divisions, during this pandemic.

A prominent report in this paper detailed how the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and Mantralaya staffers are on the warpath when it comes to accessing housing facilities.

The police accuse the Mantralaya staffers of barricading a part of the compound so that their access is restricted and cannot use a certain gate. The GRP has accused them of discrimination and treating all like COVID-19 patients.

Social distancing is a must during these times. Being careful about interaction, wearing masks, seeking to minimise contact is all the need of the hour.

Yet, to harangue and point fingers, close access when it may not be warranted creates rifts that can be particularly counterproductive in these times.

If there were certain fears or a portion of the building residents felt it would be better if access was split with some using one gate, and the rest another, this could surely have been resolved through dialogue over a video call.

We cannot stress enough how distancing should not amount to humiliation or discrimination. This should be a time when one has to doff a hat to all those in the frontline of the fight. We have to come together in a feeling of mutual respect and cooperation with the underlying sentiment, that we are in this together.

All those shunning certain people or a group will cleave permanent divisions. When the outbreak's aftermath lessens, relationships may be changed forever too. It would be wise to remember that people may not remember what you said, they may bypass what you did but they will always remember how you made them feel.

