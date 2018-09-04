Bridge in Kolkata collapses and crushes vehicles, casualties feared

national

Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work

Pic/ ANI

A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in the southern part of the metropolis collapsed Tuesday and some casualties are feared, police said. The bridge collapsed in Alipore area also crushing some vehicles, they said.

Here are few photos of the bridge collapse

More visuals from the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Jg75o9qFzI — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018

Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work. More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI

