Bridget Jones star Colin Firth and wife Livia announce separation after 22 years of marraige

Bridget Jones star Colin Firth and wife Livia have called it quits after 22 years of marriage. The pair announced the news in a joint statement. "Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," read the statement.

The spouses' last public appearance together was at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy, back in September. Colin and Livia share sons Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16. Firth is also father to 29-year-old son Will from a previous relationship.

The split news comes almost two years after Livia admitted to having an affair with the couple's alleged stalker. At that time, Livia claimed that Marco Brancaccia, an Italian journalist, had been harassing her with "frightening" messages. "For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public. A few years ago, Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia," the couple's rep said in March 2018.

