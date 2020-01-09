Brie Larson: Michael B. Jordan has always felt like family

Actress Brie Larson says actor Michael B. Jordan is an incredibly compassionate and caring person. The actress enjoyed working with him on Just Mercy, which tells the true story of a lawyer attempting to free a man wrongfully convicted of the murder of a young girl.

"Michael has always felt a little like family, because when we were releasing Short Term 12, his film Fruitvale Station was coming out at that same time, so we were paired a lot together and were super-supportive of each other's projects. So it wasn't very hard to have that type of rapport," Larson said.

"I'm so privileged to have had the opportunity to share this experience with him, also because of who Michael is. He stands in real life for these issues that we're depicting onscreen, and he is an incredibly compassionate and caring person who wanted to do things that had never been done before with this film -- in particular with diversity behind the camera," she added.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows life of Bryan Stevenson's fight to free Walter McMillian, a man wrongly convicted of murder and sent to death row. Jordan has also produced the film and features in it. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India on January 17.

