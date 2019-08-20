Brighten your home with these vibrant home decor ideas

fashion

Give your living space a new makeover with these 5 vintage home decor products from Amazon store

With the festive seasons already in, its time to upgrade your house. Here's a list of five items from Amazon store you can grab at stunning deals to amp your home decor game this season.

1. Fancy Mart Artificial Bamboo Leaves Plant

The "Fancy Mart" Decor your home with Artificial Flowers attached to a wonderful pot, a name known for making good-quality and stylish products. The flowers are printed with perfection that guarantees its shine and beauty. Made from best quality material and fabrics to your surroundings to bring change and dynamism to the environment. So, get these beautiful flowers and give your home or office a welcoming ambience. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 375. Shop here

2. Home Sparkle Wooden Cubes

Designed in a set of three, these engineered wood cubes from Home Sparkle make for versatile wall shelves that can easily blend with any décor. Featuring a pretty carved design, the shelves can be placed together or separately where storage space is required to hold books, vases and small decorative items. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 999. Shop here

3. Metal Remote Holder

D&V ENGINEERING remote control organizer organizes all of your TV related handheld controls and keeps them within arms reach. Convenient table top holder features a Unique "ATTRACTIVE DANCING LADY" design that keeps up-to 4 remote controls in view and easily accessible. No more wasting time looking for your lost or misplaced remotes! This slim and modern design takes up very little space on your home/office table. Constructed out of matte black powder coated iron. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 385. Shop here

4. Antique Vintage Filament Holder Cycle pendant lamp

This Vintage Filament Holder Cycle pendant lamp is sure to enhance the architectural attributes of your home or office, this lamp from the latest collection of R@DIANT is a great choice. Made from a premium quality material, this lamp can be used purely as a charming decorative piece. This amazingly beautiful lighting option has been created with quality and utility. In addition, its lovely structure will surely attract a lot of onlookers. Further, this pretty lamp will enrich the look of any space giving it a visually delightful approach. Product adds luxurious touch to your home decor with this classy Light Lamp. All parts have a long lasting finish and durability. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 549. Shop here

5. 3 Piece Colorful Umbrella Wall Hook Key

Adhesive directly to the wall, leaving no trace, not only can be a hook, but also for housing decoration. You can choose to use it as a hook, or turn it over to use it as a storage tool if you want. In the bathroom, you can incorporate wash brush, bath balls, etc. In the kitchen, you can incorporate cutter, clean ball, washcloth, etc. In the office, it can be a very sweet little assistant, to receive a small gummed paper, small keys, and so on. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 165. Shop here

