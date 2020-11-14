Bring back the fun

November 14 marks National Children's Day to increase awareness on the rights, care and education of children. Pic for representation

Of clowns and acrobats

The city's much-loved Rambo Circus is making a comeback. From daring trapeze acts and jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts to frolicking clowns, the travelling circus will bring back the nostalgia from your own childhood, and let your little one step into the colourful world of the greatest showmanship of all times.

On November 14, 12 pm onwards

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 199

It's time for art-o'clock

Artist Chandrima Mandal will help both children and their parents master the art of three-layer painting which combines brush painting and blending. All you need is poster colours, a paintbrush, a spare unused toothbrush, pencils, eraser and a blank sheet. Get ready to channelise your inner Picasso and wield the power of the brush.

On November 14, 12 pm onwards

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 366

Get set for a movie marathon

Thane-based 30-year-old Children's Theatre Academy is all set to bring an eclectic mix of heartwarming short films for little ones in a two-day film festival this Children's Day. From a pair of friends who take on their bullies to a bunch of naughty children who conspire to steal fresh juicy mangoes from the plantation of a retired Army Major, these films that have children at the heart of the plot, tell stories of friendship, anti-bullying, courage, and hard work.

On November 14 and 15, 12 pm onwards

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 100

Get fit

Give your child the gift of health with this innovative game-inspired fitness routine. A two-way Zoom workout will let them interact with other children and explore the goodness of HIIT, circuit training, animal flow, Tabata, kickboxing, dance fitness and fusion yoga.

On November 14, 6 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Magic on demand

A bunny in a hat or maybe a never-ending string of buntings? We all need a little bit of magic. Brighten up your child's day by booking a magician who will wow them with mind-boggling illusion tricks.

On November 14, all-day

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,600

