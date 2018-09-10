Bring diesel, petrol under GST: Cong to Centre

national

Senior Congress leader Selja Kumari Sunday demanded petrol and diesel be brought under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax. She said petrol, diesel and LPG gas cylinder prices were skyrocketing due to heavy imposition of tax and the government should take immediate steps to provide relief to the people. Selja, a former union minister, claimed that in last 52 months the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned more than Rs 11 lakh crore from tax imposed on petrol and diesel.

'Increase in the prices of products (in general) has disturbed the budget of every household. Inflation is on the rise under Modi rule and people will not forgive the government for 'fuel loot' and will give a befitting reply in the upcoming elections,' she told reporters at the party's state office here.

A day before the Bharat Bandh called by opposition parties against fuel price hike, Selja said the price of crude oil in international market was $ 107.09 per barrel on May 16, 2014, which today is $ 73 per barrel, around 40 per cent less than what was during the UPA government's rule. She said her party called for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 10 against rising fuel prices and said the bandh would be peaceful.

'In May 2014, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG gas cylinder without subsidy cost Rs 414, which in September 6, 2018 has reached Rs 754, an increase of Rs 340 per cylinder in 52 months of Modi rule. Similarly, subsidised cylinder rate was Rs 412 per unit in May 2017, which increased to Rs 496 in September 2018,' she said, referring to the rates in New Delhi. She said party president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly demanded the government to bring prices of petrol and diesel under GST to offer much-needed relief to the common man.

