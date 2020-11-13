Bring home the festive feeling

Elegant glamour

Apparel: Want to take the eco-friendly route? Pick from a collection of evening wear by a sustainable luxury apparel label. The pieces are rooted in traditional Indian styles of ajrakh, bandhani and zardozi, but reinterpreted in a contemporary way. With options for both men and women, the range includes chogas, kaftans and kurtas.

Log on to goodearth.in

Cost Rs 6,500 onwards

Cool steps

Footwear: Sure, heels are all the rage when it comes to festivals but when we’re all home this year, why not try some fancy sneakers, that are also more versatile, instead? This website has got you covered with a curated list of stylish options by noted brands like Steve Madden and Dune London, at great discounts. Pick from shimmery, multi-coloured and quilted variants that can be paired with a kurti or even a lehenga.

Log on to ajio.com/shop/sneaker-store

Sparkle for a cause

Decor: Light up the home with exquisite décor from a designer shopping platform. From tables and trays to cushion covers and photo frames — there’s everything you need to throw that festive bash. All sale proceeds go towards NGOs supported by the Sahachari Foundation and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Till November 16

Log on to designoneonline.com

Pretty prints

Art: If you need just a little something to spruce up your art collection, Chennai-based independent publishing house Tara Books has a new collection of mini screen prints themed on trees by Gond artists, available in a gift pack of five.

Log on to tarabooks.com

Cost Rs 4,000

