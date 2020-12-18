Bring us home, plead 43 seamen stuck off China

With their coal-carrying merchant vessels stuck off China's Caofeidian port, 41 Indian seafarers on board two such ships have asked the Indian government to help them return. The seamen have been stuck on the ships for several months, without having moved amid a trade dispute between China and Australia. Isolation on the ships has been adversely impacting the mental health of the seamen, with their families, too, having requested to bring them home.



Anand Fernandes with his family

The seafarers asked for help from the Indian government via video messages. There are over 60 such coal-carrying ships stranded at various Chinese ports, disallowed by the country to unload their consignments. While MV Anastasia has 18 Indian seamen, MV Jag Anand has 23 Indians. MV Anastasia also has 23 personnel from other countries, who too have asked their countries to help them return.

"Their ship reached the Caofeidian port in China five months ago, carrying 90,000 tonnes of coal. China is not letting them unload the coal over trade disputes. The seafarers are distraught," said Sweta Fernandes, wife of 45-year-old seafarer Anand Fernandes. The family lives in Nalasopara.

MV Anastasia has been docked 20 nautical miles from the Caofeidian port. "My husband joined MV Anastasia as a ship engineer in November last year. He had a five-month contract after which he should have returned. But his contract has been extended a third time and will end next month. His health has been deteriorating due to constantly living on the ship. The company wants to release them by sending relievers. But the Chinese government is not allowing anyone to go to sea," Sweta said.

"My son was to get married in November, but as the ship got stranded, we had to cancel the wedding. I am old and frail. My husband and other family members are extremely worried. What if I die before my son returns? I request the government to take this matter seriously," said Savitri Singh, 60, mother of Gaurav Singh, 29, who is on board MV Anastasia.

The Singh family hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and is settled in Pune. His younger brother works in an IT firm. "I joined MV Anastasia 13 months ago on a five-month contract. I request the government to help us come back to India," said Gaurav from the ship.

