Brit boxer Amir reveals Joshua-Faryal relationship message was fake

other-sports

I made that mistake in tweeting something and putting it out. I remember I went to see Faryal. I apologised," he told ESPN

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom

British boxing champ Amir Khan has revealed an incident where he accused his wife Faryal Makhdoom cheating on him with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua two years ago was all made up. The event led to both of them having a social media split. Currently, the couple are together.

"A lot of people were making all these fake messages saying that 'Joshua messaged your wife and she messaged him back.' It was a made-up message. Then I posted it on social media and said, 'This has happened and it's true. And I'm calling it over. She's no longer my wife.' Later, I did feel bad, stupid, but the damage was done. I made that mistake in tweeting something and putting it out. I remember I went to see Faryal. I apologised," he told ESPN.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates