Brit Heather Watson blown away by Belgium's Mertens

Britain's Heather Watson returns the ball to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their women's singles second round match on day five of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 31, 2018. Pic/AFP

Heather Watson served up a limp display as she crashed out of the competition yesterday. The British No. 2 won just two service games on her way to a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Belgium's Elise Mertens.

It was the sixth time Watson had reached the second round at Roland Garros, but she has still yet to advance any further. Watson had breezed through her first-round match against France's Oceane Dodin, dropping just three games along the way.

