Britain tells people with serious allergy to not take Pfizer vaccine

Regulators warned on Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn't receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the UK's mass vaccination program.

The UK's Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is looking into whether the reactions were linked to the vaccine. The two people affected were staff members with the National Health Service who had a history of allergies, and both are recovering. Authorities have not specified what their reactions were.

In the meantime, the regulator has issued the warning for anyone who has had a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food. That includes anyone who has been told to carry an adrenaline shot or others who have had potentially fatal allergic reactions.

"As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination," Professor Stephen Powis, medical director for the NHS in England, said in a statement. The medical regulatory agency also said vaccinations should not be carried out in facilities that don't have resuscitation equipment.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they were working with investigators. Documents published by the two companies showed that people with a history of severe allergic reactions were excluded from trials. Canada on Wednesday joined the UK in approving Pfizer's vaccine.

Merkel backs more curbs as deaths rise

German Chancellor Angela Merkel advocated tougher restrictions on public life and pleaded with her compatriots to cut down on socialising as the country reported its highest single-day death toll of the pandemic on Wednesday, at 590. Germany is gradually moving toward a tighter lockdown, after Christmas, as new cases remain stubbornly high despite a partial shutdown since November 2. It counted 20,815 new daily cases.

Hong Kong bans in-restaurant dining again

Hong Kong is re-imposing a ban on in-restaurant dining after 6 pm and closing gyms, beauty parlours and other businesses and public venues for two weeks, as it tries to get a grip on the latest wave of infections in the territory. Restaurants may only provide takeout between 6 pm and 5 am and while open, must limit numbers of patrons at 50 per cent of capacity with diners restricted to two per table, starting Thursday.

US sanctions hinder access to shots: Iran

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that US sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East. While the US insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, curbs on trade have made many banks and firms hesitant to do business with Iran.

South Korea records 2nd biggest spike

South Korea has reported 686 new cases, tying its second-highest daily jump since the emergence of the pandemic, as a resurgence driven by the greater capital area threatens to erase hard-won gains against the virus. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that 536 of the new cases were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area. The agency said 149 among 8,699 active patients were in serious or critical condition.

UAE says Chinese vaccine 86% effective

The UAE said on Wednesday China's Sinopharm vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86 per cent effective, though it released few details. The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, conducted a trial involving 31,000 volunteers from 125 nations. Volunteers between 18 and 60 years old received two doses of the vaccine over 28 days. The UAE's Health and Prevention Ministry said the review of the analysis of the Phase III trials "shows no serious safety concerns."

