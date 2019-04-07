British actor Daisy Edgar Jones quits SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

regional-cinema

English actor Daisy Edgar Jones has exited filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming venture RRR due "family circumstances"

Daisy Edgar Jones. Pic/instagram.com/daisyedgarjones

Daisy Edgar Jones, who was supposed to star opposite Jr NTR in the much-anticipated project, took to Instagram to share the news. "Unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it's such a great character. I hope whomever they cast, receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best," Jones said in a statement posted on her official account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Edgar-Jones (@daisyedgarjones) onApr 5, 2019 at 9:42am PDT

The official Twitter handle of the film also posted the news of the actor's departure. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future," the tweet read.

RRR, which also features Ram Charan and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, is set in the 1920s. The film, produced by DVV Entertainment, is set to release on July 30, 2020.

Also read: Ram Charan cancels Pune schedule of S S Rajamouli's RRR due to ankle injury

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates