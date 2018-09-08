British Airways travellers' credit card details hacked

international

The almost two week long hack did not involve travel or passport details, the airline said, adding that it had launched an urgent investigation into the theft of customer data

British Airways said that the personal and financial details of customers making bookings between August 21 and September 5 had been stolen in a data breach involving 3,80,000 bank cards.

The almost two week long hack did not involve travel or passport details, the airline said, adding that it had launched an urgent investigation into the theft of customer data. "The personal and financial details of customers making bookings on our website and app were compromised," it said. "The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally." BA said the breach took place between August 21 and September 5 and that around 3,80,000 payment cards were compromised.

BA advised anyone who believed they may have been affected to contact their bank or credit card provider and follow their recommendations. In terms of compensation, BA said they would be in touch with customers "and will manage any claims on an individual basis." "We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused," the airline said. It said customers due to travel could check in online as normal as the incident had been resolved.

N Korean hacker charged in US

A computer programmer, Park Jin Hyok, working for the North Korean government has been charged with cyberattacks that hacked Sony Pictures Entertainment and unleashed the WannaCry ransomware virus.

