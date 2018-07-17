British diver who helped save Thai boys may sue Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Musk launched the extraordinary tirade against Vernon Unsworth, after the cave expert slammed his offer of a miniature submarine to extract the footballers from the cave as a "PR stunt"

A British caver who helped rescue 12 boys from a Thai cave yesterday said he may take legal action against Elon Musk after the entrepreneur called him a "pedo".

Unsworth, who provided mapping knowledge of the cave to rescuers, said Musk's prototype would have had "absolutely no chance of working". Musk responded in a series of tweets referring to Unsworth without using his name as "pedo [paedophile] guy". Asked if he would take legal action against Musk, Unsworth said: "If it's what I think it is yes."

Diplomatic immunity for divers

Sydney: Two Australian divers who helped extract the young football team trapped in a Thai cave obtained diplomatic immunity before the rescue in case it failed, national broadcaster ABC reported yesterday.

