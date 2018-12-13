British DJ Jonas Blue: Keen to meet my Indian fans

hollywood

British DJ Jonas Blue hopes for a mix of music and sightseeing on his maiden visit to Mumbai

English musician and DJ Guy James Robin aka Jonas Blue. Pic/Getty Images

Ahead of his maiden India gig tonight, British DJ Jonas Blue says that his India tour was a long pending one. "I am happy to be visiting India and performing at the Sunburn Arena [in Mumbai]. We have some free time during our visit and I've never been here before, so, I'm looking forward to experiencing the local culture and cuisine," says Jonas.

He says he had no idea about his fan following in India which is why his performance will be one to remember. Giving mid-day a sneak peek into the playlist, he says, "I have some special edits and new collaboration tracks that I'll be playing for the first time. I am excited to meet the people and my Indian fans."

Jonas' last album, Blue, which was in the making for over three years has been soaring the charts. The musician will belt out a few hit numbers from the 11-song album at the fest. Ask him to pick his favourite and he says, "It's hard to pick my favourite, but I think Wherever You Go is a special one as I got to work with Jessie Reyez, who's an amazing talent from Canada."

Quiz him as to whether he sees electronic music as an invasion into the arena of pop music or a genre furthering pop music, and Jonas explains, "It's a great fusion where you have electronic productions with big pop songs, which is what I love."

