Search

British government proposing to introduce "no-fault" divorces

Sep 16, 2018, 08:29 IST | Agencies

If adopted after a 12-week consultation period, spouses would no longer be able to challenge a divorce application made by their partner

British government proposing to introduce "no-fault" divorces
Representation pic

The British government is proposing to introduce "no-fault" divorces and make other changes to make it much easier for couples to divorce. Justice Secretary David Gauke began a consultation process to revise laws he said were "out of touch with modern life." If adopted after a 12-week consultation period, spouses would no longer be able to challenge a divorce application made by their partner.

The changes would apply to heterosexual and same-sex marriages, and civil partnerships. The proposed new laws would mean it would no longer be necessary to prove misconduct or to live apart for a certain number of years before a couple could divorce.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

united kingdomgreat britainworld news

Woman saved from falling under a train in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK