British man who plotted to kill 4-year-old Prince George jailed for life

He dramatically changed his plea during trial and admitted a string of terror offences related to the plot to target the four-year-old heir to the throne

Prince George

A British supporter of the ISIS who admitted to planning an attack on Prince George was on Friday jailed for life. Husnain Rashid, of Nelson, in the northern English county of Lancashire, will spend a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

He dramatically changed his plea during trial and admitted a string of terror offences related to the plot to target the four-year-old heir to the throne.

Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court in London heard the 32-year-old used a Telegram chat group in October to call on supporters to attack George, the eldest son of Prince William and his wife Kate. During the trial prosecutors suggested that Rashid planned to flee to Syria to fight for ISIS.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever