British MPs: Britain turning 'blind eye' to corrupt Russian cash

British MPs have urged the government to clamp down on corrupt Russian money flowing through London, warning that turning a "blind eye" risked undermining its tough approach to Moscow.

Prime Minister Theresa May expelled diplomats and vowed new measures against human rights offenders after a nerve agent attack in Salisbury blamed on Moscow. But, in a hard-hitting report, the House of Commons foreign affairs committee said: "President [Vladimir] Putin and his allies have been able to continue 'business as usual' by hiding and laundering their corrupt assets in London."



Vladimir Putin.

It called for stronger action against Kremlin-connected individuals and urged Britain to use its role as a financial centre to encourage global action to tighten loopholes in the existing sanctions regime.

"There is no excuse for the UK to turn a blind eye as President Putin's kleptocrats and human rights abusers use money laundered through London to corrupt our friends, weaken our alliances, and erode faith in our institutions," said committee chairman Tom Tugenhadt. He added: "The UK must be clear that the corruption stemming from the Kremlin is no longer welcome in our markets and we will act.

