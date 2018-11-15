British PM Theresa May lauds contribution of Hindu community in UK

international

London Mayor Sadiq Khan who spoke on the occasion, recognised the immense contribution Londoners of Indian origin make to the city

British Prime Minister Theresa May. Pic/AFP

British Prime Minister Theresa May has lauded the Hindu community in the UK for "sowing the seeds of integration and its desire to extend the hand of friendship." Mat stated this in a message read out by Penny Mordaunt, Minister for International Development, who was chief guest at the Hinduja family's annual Diwali party last Thursday.

May said, "As you mark this wonderful celebration this year, I would like to thank the Hindu community for your many contributions to our country....The Hindu community is recognised for sowing the seeds of integration, as well as its desire to extend the hand of friendship and its belief in hard work". London Mayor Sadiq Khan who spoke on the occasion, recognised the immense contribution Londoners of Indian origin make to the city.

He acknowledged the contribution and commitment of the Hinduja family to London over the decades. Over 400 guests attended the celebration hosted by Hinduja brothers, Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok along with their families. G P Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group said that Diwali celebrates the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil".

