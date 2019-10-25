British police: 39 people found dead in lorry were Chinese

London: The 39 people found dead in a refrigerated container in the UK were Chinese nationals, British police said on Thursday as they continued to question the Northern Irish truck driver on suspicion of murdering the eight women and 31 men. Officers in Northern Ireland have also raided three properties and the National Crime Agency said it was working to identify "organised crime groups who may have played a part".

Police are continuing to question lorry driver Mo Robinson, 25, on suspicion of murdering the eight women and 31 men, the BBC reported. The trailer arrived in Purfleet on the River Thames from Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambulance staff discovered the bodies in the container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays in Essex, early on Wednesday morning. Police said the tractor unit — the front part of the lorry — came from Northern Ireland and picked up the trailer from Purfleet.

"It is not yet clear when the victims were placed in the container and whether this happened in Belgium," the Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. The lorry was moved to a secure site at Tilbury Docks on Wednesday so the bodies could be "recovered while preserving the dignity of the victims". Essex Police said formal identification of the 39 bodies "could be a lengthy process". Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, said temperatures in refrigerated trailers could be as low as -25C.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates